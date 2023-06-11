K-Drama: Ji-na tells Chung-yi she has given up

This week’s synopses

“Blessings of the Sea”

Episodes 117-118

6:40 p.m. today

Ji-na stands at the edge of the bridge ready to jump. Chung-yi begs her to think of her parents and Yeol-mae. Ji-na tells Chung-yi even her mother sent police after her, and she has no reason to live.

Ma Jae-ran is held hostage by Pil-du. Hak-kyu and Pil-du end up in a scuffle. Pil-du escapes once again.

Episodes 119-120

7:45 p.m. today

Ji-hwan tells Hak-kyu that Hong-ju grew up cheerful and happy thanks to Hak-kyu, and that he’s grateful. Chung-yi visits Hak-kyu and thanks him for raising her. Hak-kyu tells Chung-yi to live as Hong-ju from now on. Hak-kyu holds a celebration when Chung-yi returns from studying abroad. Chung-yi proposes to Poong-do.

“Joseon Attorney”

Episode 9

7:45 p.m. Monday

Han Soo takes on Lord Kwon’s murder case at the king’s request. He sorely misses Yeon Joo while working on the case. Yeon Joo discovers who was supporting her and tells that person she no longer wants any support. Yoo Ji Sun becomes fully aware of his feelings for Yeon Joo and decides to profess his affection for her.

Episode 10

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Han Soo is disappointed in Yeon Joo and Ji Sun for trying to cover up the case. He questions Yeon Joo and Ji Sun’s relationship. Ji Sun tells his father he wants real power. Han Soo is on the verge of being accused of murdering Lord Chu.

“Good Supper”

Episodes 25-26

7:50 p.m. Wednesday

Young-shin finds out that Jung-hoon plans to drop out of medical school. When she tells Kyung-su, he tells her it’s cruel to tell Jung-hoon she doesn’t love him and that she should accept him if he’s willing to forsake his future for her.

Episodes 27-28

7:50 p.m. Thursday

Jung-hoon’s father feels guilty when he learns of Jung-hoon’s affection for Young-shin, and decides to move. Min-kyung tries to use Young-shin to drive out Sook-jung. Young-shin questions her motive.

“Gwanggaeto”

Episode 47

7:50 p.m. Friday

After finally ascending to the throne, Damdeok makes personnel changes. Many generals expect Ko Mu to become the new prime minister and give warning that he could become another Gae Yeonsu. Ko Mu won’t listen and focuses on military training.

Episode 48

7:50 p.m. Saturday

Ko Mu resigns from his commander position, yet many generals still resent him. Meanwhile, the ministers implore Damdeok to seek a queen. Yakyeon is in a quandary after learning that Doyeong is alive.

Jeff Chung is general manager of KBFD TV, which televises Korean dramas with English subtitles. Reach him at 808-521-8066 or jeffchung@kbfd.com.