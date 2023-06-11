King Kalakaua profiled in detailed palace tour

Imagine the life and times of King David Kalakaua in a new tour offered at ‘Iolani Palace on Wednesdays.

The Kalakaua Legacy Tour centers on the basement galleries, first-floor state rooms, and the king’s bedroom, library and music room. Historical accounts are key, but the tour also offers a look at personal items of the islands’ last reigning king, who ruled from 1874 to 1891 and is renowned as the “Merrie Monarch” for his contributions to the arts in Hawaii.

The 90-minute tours begin at 3:45 p.m. Wednesdays. Tickets are $77.95; $51.95 for children under age 13. Each tour is limited to six people. Go to iolanipalace.org/visit (select “tours and admission”) or call (808) 522-0822.