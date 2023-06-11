Man and beast to enjoy summertime concerts at Honolulu Zoo

The Honolulu Zoo Society’s summer concert series opens Wednesday with Jerry Santos and Kamuela Kimokeo.

The zoo’s Wildest Show events are a warm-weather tradition, drawing music fans and families for al fresco evening picnics backed by live entertainment.

Pre-concert activities for kids include animal-themed drawing contests and animal trivia.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with performances from 6 to 7 p.m.

The six-week series continues on Wednesdays through July 26, with a break on July 5:

>> June 21: Nathan Aweau

>> June 28: Makaha Sons

>> July 12: Sean Na‘auao

>> July 19: Darren Benitez and Kainani Kahaunaele

>> July 26: TheBrewz and Keilana

The Henry Kapono Foundation’s On the Rise artists will provide opening entertainment each week.

Admission is $15, $10 for Honolulu Zoo Society members and $5 for ages 3 to 12. Food and beverages will be sold. Go to honoluluzoo.org/wildest-show-2023 for tickets or call 808-926-3191.

Proceeds from this year’s concerts will go toward renovating the zoo’s family playground.