Man and beast to enjoy summertime concerts at Honolulu Zoo

  • By Star-Advertiser Staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 am
The Honolulu Zoo Society’s summer concert series opens Wednesday with Jerry Santos and Kamuela Kimokeo.

The zoo’s Wildest Show events are a warm-weather tradition, drawing music fans and families for al fresco evening picnics backed by live entertainment.

Pre-concert activities for kids include animal-themed drawing contests and animal trivia.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m., with performances from 6 to 7 p.m.

The six-week series continues on Wednesdays through July 26, with a break on July 5:

>> June 21: Nathan Aweau

>> June 28: Makaha Sons

>> July 12: Sean Na‘auao

>> July 19: Darren Benitez and Kainani Kahaunaele

>> July 26: TheBrewz and Keilana

The Henry Kapono Foundation’s On the Rise artists will provide opening entertainment each week.

Admission is $15, $10 for Honolulu Zoo Society members and $5 for ages 3 to 12. Food and beverages will be sold. Go to honoluluzoo.org/wildest-show-2023 for tickets or call 808-926-3191.

Proceeds from this year’s concerts will go toward renovating the zoo’s family playground.

Looking Back

