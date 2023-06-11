Sailor Jerry turned tattoos into art

The artistry and global legacy of Norman “Sailor Jerry” Collins — the father of old-school tattoos — will be celebrated Saturday with live music and full-scale merriment in old Chinatown, where his popularity soared during World War II.

A former Navy man, Collins was known for the bold, colorful, sometimes bawdy images most selected by sailors to reflect their newfound identity, later dubbed “sailor tattoos.”

Festival founder and co-host Jason Miller of Hawaiian Express Records said Collins brought tattoo artistry to a whole different level, in contrast to the black lines and gray shades commonly seen before his style became iconic. “It was almost like going from black and white TV to color TV,” he said.

The event features festivities at 20 tattoo shops and bars in Chinatown. Chinatown shops will offer tattoo specials, Nextdoor will hold a burlesque show and Pin-up Pageant, the Imurse stage will feature stand-up comedy and the Proof Social Club penthouse will offer a Pinup Beauty Bar. A documentary about Collins, “Hori Smoku,” will be screened for free at both Aloha Bakehouse & Cafe and The Nighthawk. A kickoff party on Friday will be held at Anna O’Brien’s in Moiliili.

And of course, there will be plenty of live music and DJs. Mainland bands include Teenage Bottlerocket, The Koffin Kats, Avenues, The Minorities and El Sancho. Local talent such as Grapefruit, the Honolulu Witches, the Hell Caminos, 86 List and many others fill out the musical lineup. Add to the mix art shows, vendor booths and more. For updates and details, and the list of participants and venues, go to sailorjerryfestival.com and the Sailor Jerry Festival page on Instagram.

The festival began in 2015, said Miller, who got his first tattoo when he was 17 and has long been a fan of the art. The event was first called The Old Ironsides Music Festival in reference to Sailor Jerry’s moniker on his radio show in Hawaii, and as a sax player in a jazz band. People of all ages have flocked to these family-­friendly festivals, a total of about 3,000 at different venues per event in past years; many are young people with tattoos, members of the military and fans of the arts in general, he said.

Tattoos were recognized as an art largely due to Collin’s work, which has been displayed in countless art books and in museums, including the Honolulu Museum of Art, Miller said. He was the first western tattoo artist to use bold lines and a variety of colors common to Asian artists, and initiating the use of purple ink. He fused American aesthetics with Asian art techniques to create his unique imagery.

Collins created needle formations that embedded pigment with much less trauma to the skin and was one of the first artists to incorporate single-use needles and a steam machine for sterilization.

Collins was born in 1911 in Reno, Nev., enlisted in the Navy and traveled to Asia, where he learned the art from Japanese masters and others. He settled in Honolulu in the 1930s, where he opened two shops on Hotel and Smith streets; his store is still open at 1033 Smith St., now named “Old Ironside Tattoo.” Besides hosting his own radio show, in which he alternated between political rants and reciting his own poetry, he channeled his maritime skills into captaining tours around the islands on a schooner, Miller said.

Collins died in 1973, and little has been done to celebrate his life and impact on the art world, said Miller, who hopes to bring him more attention with the annual events.

Sailor Jerry Festival

For a list of participating venues, events and tickets, go to sailorjerryfestival.com.

>> Where: Chinatown in Honolulu

>> When: 5:30 p.m. to 1:45 a.m. Saturday

>> Tickets: $10 advance at sailorjerryfestival.com, $20 at the door at all venues. Bring an ID to claim admission wristbands at a check-in booth outside the Proof Social Club, 1154 Fort Street Mall.