Wonders of the ocean, as told through flora

The Garden Club of Honolulu will honor the beauty and vulnerability of oceans in its three-day flower and horticulture show June 23-25 at the Honolulu Museum of Art.

The theme of this year’s exhibition, “Oceans: Beyond the Reef,” is a statement about the bountiful resource that needs protection now and for future generations. Floral design, horticulture, photography and botanical arts displays will reflect the theme. A special education-conservation exhibit will depict how Native Hawaiians created an ecosystem of abundance.

Usually held every three years, the show will be the first since 2018; it was canceled in 2021 because of COVID-19. The garden club, founded in 1930, is a national affiliate of The Garden Club of America and follows its strict standards in promoting education, conservation, and artistic and horticultural excellence.

The show will be open to the public for the museum’s general admission fee of $20 ($10 residents), and free for ages 18 and under. Hours: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 23 and 24, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 25. The museum is at 900 S. Beretania St. Go to 808ne.ws/gardenshow or call 808-532-8700.