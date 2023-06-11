Hawaii high jumper Turban fourth at NCAA Championships

The University of Hawaii’s Lilian Turban is an All-American, having finished fourth in the high jump event of the NCAA Championships in Austin, Texas, on Saturday.

Turban cleared 1.87m (6 feet 1, 3/5 inches), just behind winner Charity Griffith of Ball State, who cleared 1.90m (6-2 4/5 inches) to earn the title. By finishing in the top four, Turban claimed All-American status.

The sophomore is the first All-American for Hawaii since Amber Kaufman won the national title in the high jump in 2010. She is the sixth Rainbow Wahine to reach All-American status. The others are Gwen Loud (1983), Cheryl Smith (2001), Annett Wichmann (2008, 2009), Emily Shephard (2008), and Kaufman (2008, 2009, 2010).

Kaiser graduate Kristen O’Handley competed in the heptathlon for Tulane, finishing 15th with 5,598 points. Pippi Lotta Enok of Oklahoma won the event with 6,165 points.

Moore wins, Florence out in El Salvador

World No. 1 Carissa Moore breezed through her opening round heat of the Surf City El Salvador Pro Presented by Corona in La Libertad, El Salvador, on Saturday.

Moore scored an 8.00 out of 10 for the highest single score of the round, finishing with a score of 11.40 to defeat Lakey Peterson of the USA (9.60) and Leilani McGonagle of Costa Rica (6.83). Moore is on to the Round of 16 by winning her heat.

On the men’s side, Hawaii’s John John Florence was knocked out after losing to Italy’s Leonardo Fioravanti in the opening round heat, then lost to Indonesia’s Rio Waida in the elimination round 14.40-13.16. Florence was the only Hawaii surfer eliminated, as Seth Moniz, Ian Gentil, and Barron Mamiya all advanced. Moniz won his opening round heat, while Gentil and Mamiya both advanced out of the elimination round.