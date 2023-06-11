Campbell’s Irimata, Kamehameha’s Williams state softball’s best

The trend isn’t always a friend.
Elite pitching has declined in recent years as players veered toward field positions as bat technology reached new horizons.
Finding an ace pitcher has become more rare than ever. That’s why Taryn Irimata is a rare gem. The Campbell right-hander capped her career in the most adverse four years in prep softball history by hurling the Lady Sabers to the Division I state championship.
Campbell’s first state title since 2017 was a dream come true for seniors like Irimata, who went 20-0 this spring with a 0.98 ERA and 187 strikeouts with only 24 walks in 1352⁄3 innings pitched. In nonconference tournaments, she was the only pitcher to consistently stifle Kamehameha’s epic hitting attack. Irimata threw 92⁄3 scoreless innings against the Warriors in two tourneys, allowing just four hits with 16 Ks and three walks issued. The Sabers and potent Warriors later met for the state championship, a 4-3 win by Campbell as Irimata capped her career with a state crown.
“It was something we wanted since middle school and to win it felt like a dream come true,” she said. “Also, because every game we played in states, we won by just one run. But the championship game, especially, was like no other.”
In addition to Irimata’s Star-Advertiser All-State Pitcher of the Year honor, two teammates joined her on the first team: shortstop Quinn Waiki and second baseman Cairah Curran. The clutch go-ahead homer by Curran in the top of the seventh inning was the pinnacle of Campbell’s rally, providing the Sabers with their third one-run win in as many games at the state championships.
Their longtime guru, Shag Hermosura, was voted Coach of the Year by the panel of coaches and media. Kamehameha shortstop Day-Lee Mua Williams was voted Position Player of the Year.
Warriors coach Mark Lyman was second in Coach of the Year voting after a super season guiding the program to the ILH title and a runner-up finish at states. Irimata’s mastery in the circle was enough to cool big blue.
“I had heard about her since her freshman year. I heard that she was great, but due to the abbreviated seasons, we didn’t get a chance to play her until this year. She definitely was as advertised,” Lyman said. “She has excellent velocity and a tremendous change-up that will keep you guessing. She is also very accurate and can put the ball where she wants it. She can really paint the corners and expand the zone.
“Pitchers tend to get tired throughout the game, but Taryn gets stronger. She is able to make adjustments inning by inning. In the championship game, we were able to get to her early, then she was able to make some adjustments and get stronger.”
Despite a shorted regular season and canceled postseason in 2020, and cancellation of playoffs and the state tournament in ’21, Irimata racked up stupendous numbers in the rugged OIA Western Division. Counting preseason, regular-season and postseason games, she finished her career with a 43-7 record, 1.49 ERA, 523 strikeouts and just 74 walks in 3571⁄3 innings pitched.
In the ’23 state-title season, Campbell went 24-1-3 overall. Irimata did not pitch in the Sabers’ preseason loss to ’22 state champion Maryknoll.
It began in 2020 as Irimata posted a 9-0 mark against many of the state’s top programs in preseason of her freshman year. She was 2-1 in OIA West play when the pandemic ended the season in mid-March.
If not for the pandemic and canceled seasons in Hawaii, would she have surpassed 600, even 700 strikeouts? Or did the down time of ’20 and ’21 save her arm and body for incredible pitching as a junior and senior?
Whatever the scenario, Irimata’s preparation and training were constant. She grew stronger each year after dedicating herself in the weight room.
Ask Irimata about stats and she cares only about winning.
“I feel like numbers aren’t so much of a big thing to me. I feel like the winning as a team is bigger,” said Irimata, who will pitch at Nevada next season. “It’s more of a wholesome and just greater feeling and moment, winning with the girls. Although it does feel good and doesn’t hurt to be recognized for some of my accomplishments.”
Williams was a key component in a juggernaut Kamehameha lineup that may have been the most powerful and productive in school history. The junior who has commited to Georgia batted .463, had an on-base percentage of .513 and slugged .970. She drove in 30 runs, scored 16 and clubbed 10 home runs.
At the state tournament, Williams batted .444 with an OPS of 1.389, four RBIs and three runs scored. She socked one home run — in the state final against Irimata.
“Watching her play is always amazing. She always plays loose and makes things look effortless,” Irimata said. “She’s a great opponent and is always a challenge.”
Williams was part of a stacked Warriors lineup that scored at least nine runs in 16 out of 17 games.
“I first saw Mua back in 2021 when she was with Maryknoll. She was a freshman, but so strong and so composed at the plate. She had multiple hits off us that year, including a home run,” Lyman said. “Then, that summer, I was told she was transferring to Kamehameha and I was very excited. What really stood out to me was, even though she wasn’t eligible to play last year, she really bought into the team. It killed her to not be able to play, but she did everything she could in practice. She would take extra batting reps in the cage, be a bullpen catcher, or whatever the team needed. She did it with a smile on her face and a lot of positive energy.”
