Campbell’s Irimata, Kamehameha’s Williams state softball’s best

The trend isn’t always a friend.

Elite pitching has declined in recent years as players veered toward field positions as bat technology reached new horizons.

Finding an ace pitcher has become more rare than ever. That’s why Taryn Irimata is a rare gem. The Campbell right-hander capped her career in the most adverse four years in prep softball history by hurling the Lady Sabers to the Division I state championship.

Campbell’s first state title since 2017 was a dream come true for seniors like Irimata, who went 20-0 this spring with a 0.98 ERA and 187 strikeouts with only 24 walks in 1352⁄3 innings pitched. In nonconference tournaments, she was the only pitcher to consistently stifle Kamehameha’s epic hitting attack. Irimata threw 92⁄3 scoreless innings against the Warriors in two tourneys, allowing just four hits with 16 Ks and three walks issued. The Sabers and potent Warriors later met for the state championship, a 4-3 win by Campbell as Irimata capped her career with a state crown.

“It was something we wanted since middle school and to win it felt like a dream come true,” she said. “Also, because every game we played in states, we won by just one run. But the championship game, especially, was like no other.”

In addition to Irimata’s Star-Advertiser All-State Pitcher of the Year honor, two teammates joined her on the first team: shortstop Quinn Waiki and second baseman Cairah Curran. The clutch go-ahead homer by Curran in the top of the seventh inning was the pinnacle of Campbell’s rally, providing the Sabers with their third one-run win in as many games at the state championships.

Their longtime guru, Shag Hermosura, was voted Coach of the Year by the panel of coaches and media. Kamehameha shortstop Day-Lee Mua Williams was voted Position Player of the Year.

Warriors coach Mark Lyman was second in Coach of the Year voting after a super season guiding the program to the ILH title and a runner-up finish at states. Irimata’s mastery in the circle was enough to cool big blue.

“I had heard about her since her freshman year. I heard that she was great, but due to the abbreviated seasons, we didn’t get a chance to play her until this year. She definitely was as advertised,” Lyman said. “She has excellent velocity and a tremendous change-up that will keep you guessing. She is also very accurate and can put the ball where she wants it. She can really paint the corners and expand the zone.

“Pitchers tend to get tired throughout the game, but Taryn gets stronger. She is able to make adjustments inning by inning. In the championship game, we were able to get to her early, then she was able to make some adjustments and get stronger.”

Despite a shorted regular season and canceled postseason in 2020, and cancellation of playoffs and the state tournament in ’21, Irimata racked up stupendous numbers in the rugged OIA Western Division. Counting preseason, regular-season and postseason games, she finished her career with a 43-7 record, 1.49 ERA, 523 strikeouts and just 74 walks in 3571⁄3 innings pitched.

She is as much a reflection of dominance as she is endurance. Most of Campbell’s tournament games in preseason were against Top-10 competition, and her numbers would be much larger if not for the shortened 2020 season, and the abbreviated ’21 season, which had no preseason or postseason games.

’20: 72 IP, 11-1, 1.46 ERA, 80 strikeouts, 18 walks

’21: 47 IP, 3-1, 2.83 ERA, 73 SO, 14 BB

’22: 102 2/3 IP, 9-5, 1.57 ERA, 183 SO, 18 BB

’23: 135 2/3 IP, 20-0, 0.98 ERA, 187 SO, 24 BB

In the ’23 state-title season, Campbell went 24-1-3 overall. Irimata did not pitch in the Sabers’ preseason loss to ’22 state champion Maryknoll.

It began in 2020 as Irimata posted a 9-0 mark against many of the state’s top programs in preseason of her freshman year. She was 2-1 in OIA West play when the pandemic ended the season in mid-March.

If not for the pandemic and canceled seasons in Hawaii, would she have surpassed 600, even 700 strikeouts? Or did the down time of ’20 and ’21 save her arm and body for incredible pitching as a junior and senior?

Whatever the scenario, Irimata’s preparation and training were constant. She grew stronger each year after dedicating herself in the weight room.

Even her hitting continued to develop, though she was limited to four at-bats as a senior.

Ask Irimata about stats and she cares only about winning.

The numbers reflect that. She was more willing every year to pitch to contact, rarely went deep into a count. With a stellar defense, her strikeout rate dipped just a smidge in ’23, but her K-to-BB rate was more than 12-1 in OIA and state-tourney play.

Acknowledging the past, but pin-point focused on the present allowed the Sabers and their ace to move forward each day. Win the OIA. Win the state title.

“I feel like numbers aren’t so much of a big thing to me. I feel like the winning as a team is bigger,” said Irimata, who will pitch at Nevada next season. “It’s more of a wholesome and just greater feeling and moment, winning with the girls. Although it does feel good and doesn’t hurt to be recognized for some of my accomplishments.”

Williams was a key component in a juggernaut Kamehameha lineup that may have been the most powerful and productive in school history. The junior who has commited to Georgia batted .463, had an on-base percentage of .513 and slugged .970. She drove in 30 runs, scored 16 and clubbed 10 home runs.

At the state tournament, Williams batted .444 with an OPS of 1.389, four RBIs and three runs scored. She socked one home run — in the state final against Irimata.

“Watching her play is always amazing. She always plays loose and makes things look effortless,” Irimata said. “She’s a great opponent and is always a challenge.”

Williams was part of a stacked Warriors lineup that scored at least nine runs in 16 out of 17 games.

On March 4. Punahou stymied Kamehameha, 4-2. The Warriors then went on a tear as Williams provided major production to edge Quinn Waiki of Campbell for top honors.

“The first time I saw Mua play, she was 13 years old. She quickly passed the ‘eye test’ because she was bigger than most of the girls on the field,” Punahou coach Dave Eldredge said. “She started at shortstop and her actions were outstanding. Then she swung the bat and sent the ball to the fence. A couple of innings later, she put on the ‘tool of ignorance’ and caught a few innings. I thought she was an even better catcher than infielder.”

Eldredge eventually met Williams’ family.

“I learned that her father died a few years earlier. I was inspired by the family’s unity and strength. Her mother told me that Mua was going to test for Punahou along with other schools. She became my top priority,” Eldredge said. “I gave a strong recommendation and when asked by one administrator how good she was, I answered that she was going to be the Mosi Tatupu of softball.”

The success of Williams as a player and teammate hasn’t surprised Eldredge.

“As good as she is, she remains polite and respectful. Obviously, she isn’t at Punahou, and I was crushed. She’s the kind of person and athlete that you would want to represent your school,” he said. “I’m really happy for her. She deserves the best.”

Williams began high school with a rival program.

“I first saw Mua back in 2021 when she was with Maryknoll. She was a freshman, but so strong and so composed at the plate. She had multiple hits off us that year, including a home run,” Lyman said. “Then, that summer, I was told she was transferring to Kamehameha and I was very excited. What really stood out to me was, even though she wasn’t eligible to play last year, she really bought into the team. It killed her to not be able to play, but she did everything she could in practice. She would take extra batting reps in the cage, be a bullpen catcher, or whatever the team needed. She did it with a smile on her face and a lot of positive energy.”

—

FIRST TEAM

Pos Name School Yr. Statistics

P Taryn Irimata Campbell Sr. 20-0, 0.98 ERA, 187 SO, 24 BB, 61 hits, 1352⁄3 IP

P Kiani Soller Kamehameha Jr. 9-1, 4.79 ERA; 2-1, 4.00 ERA in states

P Jerzie Liana Waianae Sr. 12-3, 1.73 ERA, 101 SO, 85 IP, .417 BA, 12 RBIs

C Kezia Lucas Kamehameha So. 10 HRs, 34 RBIs, 18 runs, .453 BA; 1.057 slugging

IF Day-Lee Mua Williams Kamehameha Jr. 10 HRs, 30 RBIs, .463 BA, 16 runs, .444 in states

IF Quinn Waiki Campbell Jr. .509 BA, 6 HRs, 20 RBIs, 21 runs, .965 slugging

IF Cairah Curran Campbell Sr. .521 BA, .617 OBP, 22 runs, go-ahead HR in final

IF Kaui Garcia Mililani Jr. .460 BA, 8 HRs, 26 RBIs, 23 runs

OF Moani Ioane Waianae Sr. .518 BA, 7 HRs, 25 RBIs, 23 runs

OF Marley Espiau Kamehameha Jr. .375, 5 HRs, 24 RBIs, 24 runs

OF Makanani Sonognini Baldwin Sr. .683 BA, 20 runs, 13 RBIs, .571 at states

U Jenna Sniffen Maryknoll Jr. 4-3, 4.78 ERA, .684 BA, 6 HRs, 19 RBIs, 30 runs

>> Pitcher of the Year: Taryn Irimata, Campbell

>> Position Player of the Year: Day-Lee Mua Williams, Kamehameha

>> Coach of the Year: Shag Hermosura, Campbell

SECOND TEAM

Pos. Name School Yr.

P Kiara Baba ‘Iolani Sr.

P Makayla Pagampao Mililani Jr.

P Kandi Malama-Ahlo Kapolei So.

C Mia Carbonell ‘Iolani Jr.

IF Kolbi Kochi Mililani Jr.

IF Jerrell Ori Mailo Waianae Fr.

IF Nevaeh Telles Kamehameha Sr.

IF Chenoa Cainglit Kapolei Sr.

OF Milla Fukuda ‘Iolani Sr.

OF Kaiana Kong Campbell Sr.

OF Mariah Antoque Kamehameha Jr.

U Teizsha Kaopuiki Waianae Jr.

THIRD TEAM

Pos. Name School Yr.

P Keira Uegawachi Kaiser Jr.

P Jer-Zee Ragasa Maui Sr.

P Molly Dyer ‘Iolani Jr.

C Braiesey Rosa Waianae Sr.

IF Lorraine Alo Campbell Sr.

IF Taryn Ho Punahou So.

IF Shonty Passi Punahou Sr.

IF Madixx Muramoto Kalani Sr.

OF Trendee Kahunahana Kaiser Sr.

OF Naomi Stremick Kalani Fr.

OF Kayara Tuiloma Kapolei Jr.

U Milan Ah Yat Pac-Five Sr.

HONORABLE MENTION

PITCHERS

Kayla Mashino, Moanalua

Karlie Espinoza, Maryknoll

CATCHERS

Jayla Stephens, Kapolei

Hailey Flint, Nanakuli

INFIELDERS

Aliya Hashimoto, Punahou

Miquela Leopoldo, Kamehameha

Hunter Salausa-Galletes, ‘Iolani

Briana Sarae, Maryknoll

Kamryn Aoki, Mililani

Jewels Hanawahine, Kamehameha

Harley Acosta, ‘Iolani

Taryn HIrano, Mililani

Shazlynn Ancheta, Leilehua

Kennadie Tsue, ‘Iolani

Sianni Sakai, Waimea

Bailey Nagasako, Baldwin

Ryleah Torres, Waimea

OUTFIELDERS

Sydney Capello, Punahou

Amber Aniya, Mililani

Teiah Keliiholokai, Campbell

Sunni Kahanu, Mililani

Leici-Mae Camara, Waimea

UTILITY

Breani Kahalehau, Maui

Palehua Silva, Maryknoll

Kylie Tanimura, Kalani

Ryanne Yoshimura, Waipahu

Rylee Yamasaki, Kaiser

Caydence Kauhi, Kailua

Casey Ann Ross, Lahainaluna

Kahiwaleinaniokealoha Ili, KS-Hawaii

Niueni Elisara, Radford

Sophia Avin, Radford

Chloe Horikawa, Pac-Five

Elyse Yoshioka, Pac-Five

All-state softball team by Honolulu Star-Advertiser