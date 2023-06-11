Signs of Hawaiian Life – June 11, 2023

Mililani resident Cheryl Chong-Ariola discovered the LanaiKulani store on Ropeway Shopping Street below Matsuyama Castle in Matsuyama, Japan, in November. Photo by Roland Ariola.
During a monthlong vacation in Northern Italy, Honolulu residents Cindy Chun, Marcia Andrews and Ruth Alota spotted the Poke Sun-Rice restaurant in Ferrara, Italy, in October. Photo by Cindy Chun.
Glenn and Lucy Kimura of Honolulu stopped at the Aloha Cafe while they were on their way to the Tottori Sand Dunes and museum in Tottori, Japan, in October. Photo by Mizue Yonemoto.
Did you spot a sign of Hawaiian life on your travels? To submit photos, check out our new, simple online submission form at staradvertiser.com/signs. You must fill out all required fields in order to be considered for publication. Photos must have a person in them and contain a “sign” of Hawaiian life. Email submissions and mailed photos are no longer accepted.
NOTE: If you have previously submitted photos by email or mail, there is no need to resubmit them.
