Letter: Citizens deceived about building new stadium

My fears regarding the stadium have come to fruition. Like the rail, the initial presentation of the stadium-area development was a con job. The initial plan as presented to the people of Hawaii was for the developer to pay for, build, operate and maintain a first-class 30,000- to 35,000-seat stadium in exchange for the lucrative development rights.

According to Gov. Josh Green, the developer will build the stadium but we the citizens of Hawaii will be paying for it with the $400 million appropriation. Now, instead of a first-class stadium, the plan would pay for a 25,000 seat stadium with bleachers only, and no covering against the elements.

Once again, our politicians have pulled the wool over our eyes. Shame on the politicians for deceiving us and shame on us for letting them do it by sitting on our hands and not speaking up and letting our voices be heard.

Clifford Toyama

Moanalua

