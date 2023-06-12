Letter: Mandating Narcan while restricting gun carry

Angela Young’s first reaction to the city’s proposed Narcan bill is, like most first reactions, correct — it does enable people to feel safe while doing illegal drugs (“Council unanimously advances Narcan bill,” Star-Advertiser, June 8). At the same time, these very same illegal drug users are clearly not getting the message that deadly fentanyl is out on the streets and it will kill you.

Concurrently, the city and state are doing everything they can to negate the constitutional right of law-abiding citizens to defend themselves in Hawaii. Soon, Narcan will be mandated in bars and nightclubs to “protect” illegal-drug users and at the same time, lawful gun owners are prevented from protecting themselves in those very same establishments.

One should ask how many law-abiding citizens are involved in self-defense shootings in Honolulu on a daily basis, as opposed to illegal-drug-related overdoses.

Who is really being protected here? Criminals or law-abiding citizens?

Jon Chung

Manoa

