Letter: Parents, politicians bind children to ignorance

In the not-so-distant past, the Chinese used to bind the feet of their daughters to keep them small and dainty. Of course, when grown, they couldn’t walk.

In far too many parts of America, “well-meaning” parents and power-hungry politicians are trying to do the same to the brains of all schoolchildren.

When grown, those children will be unable to think — just like their elders.

Thomas Luna

McCully

