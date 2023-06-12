Letter: Thomas recognizes that Trump has no character

Wow! Columnist Cal Thomas finally remembered that character matters (“Supporting Trump means making deal with the devil,” Star-Advertiser, June 6).
The ex-president may be a “character” but Thomas now apparently concedes that he has no character.
Perhaps I should shift my support to Donald Trump’s campaign through the next GOP convention. I am betting that a majority of Americans agree with Thomas’ new view that a “corrosive personality” is not a presidential quality.
Give the ex-president the 2024 nomination. As Thomas suggests, most Americans will hopefully agree that four years was enough. Trump 2028, anyone?
I look forward to Thomas’ thoughts and opinions that address issues with facts and a conservative (Republican?) slant. I suspect I will still disagree with him from time to time. But at least it should involve an intelligent and courteous exchange of ideas, no longer poisoned by a cult of personality reminiscent of Germany in 1933 or the U.S. in 2017.
Edward B. Hanel Jr.
Kailua
