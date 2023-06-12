comscore Off The News: Comment on Red Hill Thursday | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Comment on Red Hill Thursday

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Thursday will provide a prime opportunity for the public to hear about, and comment on, details of the plan to remove more than 104 million gallons of jet fuel from the troubled Red Hill tank facility.

A draft environmental assessment (EA), in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, has been prepared by Joint Task Force-Red Hill and the Defense Logistics Agency, outlining the operational options. A public meeting on the EA will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Keehi Lagoon Memorial, Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Memorial Hall.

Written comments also will be taken through June 30. See www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/NEPA-Comment.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Letter: Risky to consolidate first responders site

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up