Off The News: Comment on Red Hill Thursday

Thursday will provide a prime opportunity for the public to hear about, and comment on, details of the plan to remove more than 104 million gallons of jet fuel from the troubled Red Hill tank facility.

A draft environmental assessment (EA), in accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969, has been prepared by Joint Task Force-Red Hill and the Defense Logistics Agency, outlining the operational options. A public meeting on the EA will be held 4-8 p.m. Thursday at the Keehi Lagoon Memorial, Harry and Jeannette Weinberg Memorial Hall.

Written comments also will be taken through June 30. See www.pacom.mil/JTF-Red-Hill/NEPA-Comment.