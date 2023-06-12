County is offering free meals for children

Maui County is providing free meals for children at its Summer PALS sites on Maui and Molokai, a county news release said.

The Summer Food Service Program is a federal program made available in eligible areas to ensure that children receive nutritious meals, the county said. All youth 18 years old or younger are eligible to receive a free meal.

The PALS program offers the meals program on Maui and Molokai, which are in approved areas according to federal standards.

Meals are on a first-come, first-served basis, and may not be available on certain days, the county said.

For information about PALS locations offering meals, meal schedules and instructions on how to participate, call the PALS office at 808-270-7404.