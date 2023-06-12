Vital Statistics: June 2-8, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, June 2-8
>> Jerrick Rai Makana Aguilar and Erika Ho’onani Ebanez
>> AJ Musiq Ka’eo Rabago Alverio and Shailyn Makana Marie Wilson
>> Maddison Michelle Anderson and Trever James Schutte
>> Shaden Wade Keanu Aquino and Alexandra Kapiolani Montenegro
>> Alesandra Lydia Maria Bacco and Richard Michael Nolan
>> Madison Kirby Ballesta and Matthew Ray Carmassi
>> Sharlene Kim Beck and Richard John
>> Jordan Lee Buck and Caleb Michael Cheatham
>> Kaimanaokai Andre’a Tehani Carvalho and John Stuart Keali‘i Felix
>> Annalise Marie Castillo and Shawn Michael Brady
>> Addison Beth Chavez and Jacob Tanner Miller
>> Matthew Andrew Jack Clark and Albina Muzafarova
>> Katherine Janice Collingsworth and Johnny Morales Moreno
>> Salvatore Emmanuel Corsale and Elizabeth Adriana Chavarria
>> Andrew Carnell Flye III and Yolanda Michelle Broadway
>> Kevin Ken Fujii and Kristin Mary Camara
>> Amanda Galbo and James Oshiro Springer
>> Emily Anne Hall and Arron Emil Nima Hormoz
>> Jacques Friedman Kadjo and Tabitha Rae Ganitoen
>> Sophia Saeed Khan and Joseph Francis De La Cruz
>> Andrew Gust Koustenis Jr. and Lauren Ashleigh Kamm
>> Dong Li and Hao Chen
>> Juan Kanoe Lozada Kekumu and Ana Magaly Alvarez Carrillo
>> Chikara Miyazaki and Rika Iwai
>> Mark Joshuah Morales and Alexandra Raye Baltazar
>> Vincent Arraz Ouano and Malika Elsie Ung
>> Forrest Swienckowski Petersen and Angela Tiare Beck
>> Adela Prisacari and Ion Preguza
>> Matthew Alan Reyes and Tiffany Joy Tuisano
>> Tracey Joan Riehl and Scott Karl Gilbert
>> Estefanie Assilem Romero and Omar De Lara Sandoval
>> Joseph Brendan Schrank and Nicole Clare Ayunon Hortizuela
>> Roxane Marion Sheffield and Austin Stephane Beausoleil
>> Hunter James Straka and Christine My Tien Nguyen
>> William Hoakaokalani Thomas and Susana Ng
>> Kristen Mika Toguchi and Travis Takeisa Ishii
>> Salena Ann Wilber and Jesus Maria Andrade
>> Emily Catherine Wilkerson and Alexander Michael Spaulding
>> Katherine Joy Wittine and Nathan Gerard Hahn-Staab
>> Izzet Can Yildirim and Cicek Karatas
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, June 2-8
>> Sophia Giel Genetializa Balucas
>> Nakoa Michael Byrd
>> Kianni Kahamalieokapualeilaniu‘i Conn Kaiwi
>> Clyde Lando Cunnane
>> Tracen Olaikawaiakalauapuwaiola Deleon
>> Elliott Masa Fujimoto
>> Rosh Makaio Gubbala
>> Miya Serenity Jandoc-Cacatian
>> Andrew Theodore Kasper
>> Irene Ayeong Kim
>> Isabel Satsuki Mayer
>> Oliver Kai Molina
>> Khai Efren Navarro Hamilton
>> Enosa Veimuana Nawahine
>> Lance Andrew Ramos Perez
>> Slayde Kamakoamaikalani Ramirez
>> Lincoln Henry Rich
>> Keilani Alora Rodrigues
>> Sayaka Sidney Seaton
>> Amilea Christine Ke‘alohi Sopinski
>> Violet Theresa Viernes
>> Avan Dayuha Villa
>> Arya Marie Wilburn
>> Kahilina‘ioteranginui Yoshiko York
>> Marcus Drake Uesugi Zara
