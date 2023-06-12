Vital Statistics: June 2-8, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, June 2-8

>> Jerrick Rai Makana Aguilar and Erika Ho’onani Ebanez

>> AJ Musiq Ka’eo Rabago Alverio and Shailyn Makana Marie Wilson

>> Maddison Michelle Anderson and Trever James Schutte

>> Shaden Wade Keanu Aquino and Alexandra Kapiolani Montenegro

>> Alesandra Lydia Maria Bacco and Richard Michael Nolan

>> Madison Kirby Ballesta and Matthew Ray Carmassi

>> Sharlene Kim Beck and Richard John

>> Jordan Lee Buck and Caleb Michael Cheatham

>> Kaimanaokai Andre’a Tehani Carvalho and John Stuart Keali‘i Felix

>> Annalise Marie Castillo and Shawn Michael Brady

>> Addison Beth Chavez and Jacob Tanner Miller

>> Matthew Andrew Jack Clark and Albina Muzafarova

>> Katherine Janice Collingsworth and Johnny Morales Moreno

>> Salvatore Emmanuel Corsale and Elizabeth Adriana Chavarria

>> Andrew Carnell Flye III and Yolanda Michelle Broadway

>> Kevin Ken Fujii and Kristin Mary Camara

>> Amanda Galbo and James Oshiro Springer

>> Emily Anne Hall and Arron Emil Nima Hormoz

>> Jacques Friedman Kadjo and Tabitha Rae Ganitoen

>> Sophia Saeed Khan and Joseph Francis De La Cruz

>> Andrew Gust Koustenis Jr. and Lauren Ashleigh Kamm

>> Dong Li and Hao Chen

>> Juan Kanoe Lozada Kekumu and Ana Magaly Alvarez Carrillo

>> Chikara Miyazaki and Rika Iwai

>> Mark Joshuah Morales and Alexandra Raye Baltazar

>> Vincent Arraz Ouano and Malika Elsie Ung

>> Forrest Swienckowski Petersen and Angela Tiare Beck

>> Adela Prisacari and Ion Preguza

>> Matthew Alan Reyes and Tiffany Joy Tuisano

>> Tracey Joan Riehl and Scott Karl Gilbert

>> Estefanie Assilem Romero and Omar De Lara Sandoval

>> Joseph Brendan Schrank and Nicole Clare Ayunon Hortizuela

>> Roxane Marion Sheffield and Austin Stephane Beausoleil

>> Hunter James Straka and Christine My Tien Nguyen

>> William Hoakaokalani Thomas and Susana Ng

>> Kristen Mika Toguchi and Travis Takeisa Ishii

>> Salena Ann Wilber and Jesus Maria Andrade

>> Emily Catherine Wilkerson and Alexander Michael Spaulding

>> Katherine Joy Wittine and Nathan Gerard Hahn-Staab

>> Izzet Can Yildirim and Cicek Karatas

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, June 2-8

>> Sophia Giel Genetializa Balucas

>> Nakoa Michael Byrd

>> Kianni Kahamalieokapualei­laniu‘i Conn Kaiwi

>> Clyde Lando Cunnane

>> Tracen Olaikawaiakalauapuwaiola Deleon

>> Elliott Masa Fujimoto

>> Rosh Makaio Gubbala

>> Miya Serenity Jandoc-Cacatian

>> Andrew Theodore Kasper

>> Irene Ayeong Kim

>> Isabel Satsuki Mayer

>> Oliver Kai Molina

>> Khai Efren Navarro Hamilton

>> Enosa Veimu­ana Nawahine

>> Lance Andrew Ramos Perez

>> Slayde Kamakoamaikalani Ramirez

>> Lincoln Henry Rich

>> Keilani Alora Rodrigues

>> Sayaka Sidney Seaton

>> Amilea Christine Ke‘alohi Sopinski

>> Violet Theresa Viernes

>> Avan Dayuha Villa

>> Arya Marie Wilburn

>> Kahilina‘ioteranginui Yoshiko York

>> Marcus Drake Uesugi Zara