Paddlers dedicate regatta to ‘Governor of Kailua’

As paddlers from Kai Oni Canoe Club battled the stiff trade winds, rocking waves and strong currents in the waters fronting Kailua Beach during the Oahu Hawaiian Canoe Racing Association’s annual King Kamehameha Regatta on Sunday, club members had to think quickly when their koa canoe was damaged slightly in a collision.

When their canoe, which is named “Manuiwa” after the sea birds that frequent Kailua, was bumped and its front tip broke off, paddlers did what “Uncle Stuboy” would have done: stuck it back on with duct tape – the former carpenter’s “favorite tool” in his toolbox.

Joseph “Stuboy” Kanai Kalama Jr. died on May 8 at the age of 79. He was honored with a celebration of life in the waters fronting Kailua Beach on Saturday as hundreds, including many from the paddling community, gathered to honor the Vietnam War veteran, paddling coach and, as many called him, the “Governor of Kailua.” Kalama Jr. was also recognized in a pre-race ceremony.

The son of Kai Oni Canoe Club founder Joseph “Stew” Kalama, Kalama Jr. returned to coach the club’s women’s 60 crew in 2015 after a long stint at Kailua Canoe Club. That season, he told the Star-Advertiser: “I figured I’d better come back to our family club before I pass away. It feels really good; now I sleep well at night.”

More than 70 years after being founded, Kai Oni still races in its original koa canoe, a priceless vessel that Kalama Jr. helped maintain throughout his final years. Club members recalled seeing the iconic sea birds flying over the beach and ocean throughout the weekend as a tribute to Kalama Jr.

“This day has been so special, and it has been super windy and bumpy, but we’re used to it paddling here in Kailua,” said Debra Erwin after helping steer Kai Oni’s women’s 65 crew to a fourth-place finish behind Kailua, Lanikai and Hui Nalu in the 1/2-mile sprint. “We couldn’t have done it without all six of us contributing, including Stuboy’s wife, (of 54 years Bernadette Kalama), who was sitting in seat four with us today.”

Due to the strong winds that caused multiple delays stemming from canoe collisions and even a race course turn flag that was blown off its mooring and needed to be reattached, the regatta was postponed as it did not finish before the permitted end time of 6:15 p.m. The regatta’s remaining five races will be completed Sunday prior to OHCRA’s Father’s Day Regatta at Nanakuli Beach.

Four-time defending OHCRA champion and three-time reigning state champ Lanikai holds the advantage in the AAA division (31-45 crews entered) as the club posted 206 points thanks in part to 18 race wins to lead Hui Nalu (140 points), Kailua (133 points), Keahiakahoe (81 points) and Outrigger (63 points) in the large division.

Lanikai established its lead early by winning 14 races in a span of 20 events, including a six-race win streak to wrap up the keiki races. That dominant run helped the green-and-white-clad paddlers establish a 60-point lead midway through the regatta.

Lanikai is the latest in a string of large OHCRA clubs to win multiple championships in a row. Kailua won four consecutive organization championships from 2009-2012, and Hui Nalu followed suit with a three-peat that spanned from 2013-15.

After the championship regatta was canceled in 2016 due to the hazardous conditions caused by Tropical Storm Darby, Lanikai reclaimed the organization’s gold in 2017 and repeated in 2018 and 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic led to the cancellation of the ensuing two campaigns; it won the title last season and is looking to make it five in a row this summer.

Outrigger, which according to Star-Advertiser records has won 13 OHCRA titles throughout its prestigious history, is seeking its first league crown since 2003.

Leeward Kai and Healani (37 points apiece) currently lead the AA division (16-30 crews entered) ahead of Waikiki Surf Club (34 points).

Koa Kai (24 points) is leading Waimanalo (22 points), New Hope (16 points), Hui Lanakila (14 points) and Kai Oni (11 points) for the A division title.

Paddlers enjoyed clear skies and the cooling winds as more than 3,000 competitors ranging in age from 12-and-under to 70-and-above represented OHCRA’s 18 member clubs in a scheduled 45 races spanning a 1⁄4 mile to 11⁄2 miles.

Winning crews earned 7 points toward the team standings, while second-, third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-place finishers were awarded 5, 4, 3, 2 and 1 points, respectively.

In addition to battling for gold medals in individual races, crews earned cumulative points toward qualifying for the HCRA State Championship regatta scheduled for Aug. 5 at Hilo Bay. The top four crews from each OHCRA event earn automatic berths in the state competition based on points collected over the six regular-season regattas.

“We’re going to keep working hard to find that gel and mix throughout the season with the goal of qualifying for states,” Erwin said.

Na ‘Ohana O Na Hui Wa‘a will hold its third event of the season on Saturday with the Windward Kai Regatta at Kailua Beach.