Kamehameha linebacker commits to Warriors for 2024 football season

Seeking an edge, the University of Hawaii football team found the answer with a 2024 commitment from a pass-rushing linebacker from Kamehameha Schools.

Nazaiah Caravallo has accepted a 2024 scholarship from the Rainbow Warriors. He is UH’s second high-profile future commitment, following quarterback Micah Alejado of Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas. Caravallo is 6 feet 3 and 225 pounds, and amassed 14 sacks as a Kamehameha junior in 2022.

Caravallo initially committed to Arizona in March. “I did it because I felt it was a home-away-from-home place,” he said. “There are a lot of local kids up there, a lot of local ties out there.”

But last month, Caravallo announced he was withdrawing his commitment from Arizona and re-entering the recruiting market. The Rainbow Warriors never stopped their pursuit of the 3-star prospect.

“We’ve had constant communication,” said Caravallo, who has learned about the program’s culture and how the UH coaches and players want “to bring it back to how it was before. That was one of the biggest things (in making the decision).”

Caravallo said he looks forward to playing under a coaching staff led by head coach Timmy Chang, a former record-setting UH quarterback. “Those kinds of things are a privilege,” Caravallo said. “Having those guys on staff, supporting you and teaching you things. And being able to soak up all that knowledge from those type of guys is extremely good.”

Caravallo recently completed his UH-hosted recruiting visit. Defensive back Kona Moore was his host. “It probably was one of the best times I’ve had,” Caravallo said. “Just seeing where I’m going to be every day, and where I’m going to work out, it was really convincing for me.”

By deciding a couple of months ahead of the start of Kamehameha’s school year, Caravallo said, “that weight of worrying where I’ll be going for four years is off. I can focus on my senior year, and try to get better.”

He said he is “in the process of deciding” whether to graduate in December and then enroll at UH for the 2024 spring semester.

For now, he said, “the goal is to win a state championship in football.”

