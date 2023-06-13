comscore Letter: Government workers get holidays, but we pay | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Government workers get holidays, but we pay

  • Today
On June 12, the state and county workers got Kamehameha Day off. The following Monday, June 19, federal workers get the Juneteenth holiday off. The rest of us get to toil away to pay the taxes in order to give the government employees the day off. Lucky us!

Glenn Young

Aina Hina

