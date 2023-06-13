Letter: Tragedy and trouble for honeymooning couple

On June 1, a visitor on his honeymoon got into trouble while snorkeling at Kahe Point. Good Samaritans began CPR until emergency medical services arrived, but it was too late, and the fellow died. His grief-stricken wife witnessed the entire affair.

While the resuscitation efforts were occurring, someone stole their backpack from the beach. In addition to their ID cards and cell phones, the backpack also had their car keys, so the thief stole their car, too.

It was a tragic, terrible incident — and it went unmentioned in your newspaper. Whenever a tourist looks sideways at a monk seal on the beach, your paper splashes it across the front page. But now a honeymooning tourist drowns, his wife is grief-stricken, all their stuff is stolen, and not a peep from your paper.

Can you explain to readers why this lapse occurred? Even media in Houston ran the story. Did you feel this was something that would not interest your readers? It is beyond understanding. Please try harder.

Jim Murray

Aliamanu

