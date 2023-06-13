Off The News: 1960 Hawaii electors case returns

A 63-year-old precedent from Hawaii is being invoked by the Georgia GOP to justify dispatching a Republican slate of electors to cast 2020 presidential votes. In Hawaii decades ago, Republican and Democratic slates of presidential electors had been sent while a recount of votes for John F. Kennedy and Richard Nixon was underway.

In the 1960 case, though, a 140-vote margin was the issue, whereas the Georgia race wasn’t nearly that close. That likely is what Fulton County Democratic lawyers would say. Watch for the Hawaii citation to pop up in similar legal battles over the 2020 election.