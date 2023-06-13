Off The News: Insurance for Hawaii’s coral reefs

As with any insurance — life, fire, flood — one hopes not to have to tap it prematurely, if ever. But investing in insurance is a hedge against disaster and its financial hardships.
In a first-ever policy for the U.S., Hawaii’s coral reefs are now insured, to cover up to $2 million in damage and restoration should disaster such as a hurricane with wind speeds of 57 mph or higher hit the islands’ main reefs. The $100,000 policy was underwritten by private funders working with The Nature Conservancy, which is devising response protocols with partners. This summer, El Niño conditions are expected to bring above-average sea surface temperatures and possibly stir hurricane development, so better safe than sorry.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.