Off The News: Insurance for Hawaii’s coral reefs

As with any insurance — life, fire, flood — one hopes not to have to tap it prematurely, if ever. But investing in insurance is a hedge against disaster and its financial hardships.

In a first-ever policy for the U.S., Hawaii’s coral reefs are now insured, to cover up to $2 million in damage and restoration should disaster such as a hurricane with wind speeds of 57 mph or higher hit the islands’ main reefs. The $100,000 policy was underwritten by private funders working with The Nature Conservancy, which is devising response protocols with partners. This summer, El Niño conditions are expected to bring above-average sea surface temperatures and possibly stir hurricane development, so better safe than sorry.