An exciting addition to the dining scene
- By Nadine Kam
-
June 13, 2023
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Winner, winner, chicken dinner Peso’s dry-style version of chicken adobo ($26 half, $46 whole)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Ensaladong talong comprising charred eggplant, tomatoes, kabocha and okra ($14)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Pandan soft serve ($10)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Kinilaw of kanpachi with ginger coconut cream and avocado ($18)
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Ti leaf steamed whole fish stuffed with lemongrass, ginger and other aromatics (market price)
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Pancit of Canton noodles tossed with shiitake, red bell pepper strips and green onions ($14)
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree