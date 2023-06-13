Father’s Day Feasts

Father’s Day is coming up this Sunday (June 18), so whether dad prefers brunch, a dinner buffet or a steak dinner, check out these options.

Stripsteak, a Michael Mina Restaurant

This eatery’s (2330 Kalakaua Ave.) surf and turf special for Father’s Day is available June 16-19. The special includes a center-cut filet mignon and broiled lobster tail, butter whipped potatoes, summer vegetables, lobster cream and Pinot Noir reduction.

Call 808-896-2545.

Doraku Sushi

Doraku Sushi’s Father’s Day specials are available June 16-18. Enjoy starters like an ahi poke tower and seafood tower. Then, feast on entrées like wagyu miyazaki A5 rib-eye, Alaskan king crab legs or surf and turf, which features both dishes. All entrées are accompanied with buttery Yukon Gold herb fingerling potatoes and grilled broccolini. End with pineapple upside down cake for dessert.

Visit dorakusushi.com.

Umi by Vikram Garg

Celebrate dad with an elevated surf and turf three-course menu or steak and seafood paella to-go from UMI by Vikram Garg (2233 Helumoa Road).

The surf and turf menu includes baked oysters with bacon, watercress and mushroom crust; lobster, shrimp, mussels, shellfish velouté and lard toast or Koji-aged rib-eye steak, Katsuobushi and soy pepper sauce; and sundae of brown butter ice cream, chocolate fudge and toffee for dessert. The seafood paella menu is designed to feed 5-7 adults and includes Koji-aged prime rib-eye steak, soy-pepper sauce, seafood paella with garlic aioli, arugula salad with tamarind vinaigrette, potato and cucumber salad and chocolate bourbon mousse with milk chocolate crunch.

Call 808-744-4244 or visit umibyvikramgarg.com.

Eating House 1849 by Roy Yamaguchi

Eating House 1849 by Roy Yamaguchi (2330 Kalakaua Ave.) is offering two special Father’s Day menus — one for brunch and another for dinner. During brunch (10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.) enjoy specials like 16-ounce prime rib of beef, steak and eggs (6-ounce filet mignon), taco skillet, pancakes (strawberry and cookies, maple syrup and butter sauce) and seared blackened ahi with Inaka soba noodles. For dinner, specials include crispy whole Tai snapper, 16-ounce grilled blackened beef rib-eye, 8-ounce filet mignon, seafood pan roast and Eating House trio (misoyaki butterfish, shrimp, braised shortrib with red Thai curry and natural jus).

Artizen by Mw

For Father’s Day, feast on Artizen by MW’s (888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 102) mixed plate bento, which includes truffle braised shortrib, miso honey glazed butterfish, fried Jidori chicken, mixed vegetables, white rice and chocolate cake. The bento is available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 18.

Preorder online at artizenbymw.com.

MW Restaurant

MW Restaurant’s (888 Kapiolani Blvd. Ste. 201) Father’s Day feast is designed to feed 6-8 people. It includes crab cake with wasabi koji sauce, cobb salad, barbecue pork ribs, seafood paella (lobster, shrimp and chorizo with saffron rice), tempura-fried butterfish, tomahawk Brandt Beef steak, mixed vegetable and potato, and an 8-inch triple chocolate cake.

Preorder online (mwrestaurant.com) by June 16 or until supplies last.

Hawaiian Pie Co.

Hawaiian Pie Co. (508 Waiakamilo Road) is bringing back its chicken pot pie and beef and mushroom pot pie for Father’s Day only. Both savory pies are available in large and mini sizes.

Chicken pot pie includes chicken, peas, carrots, celery, onions and spices (no potatoes).

Call 808-988-7828 or visit hawaiianpieco.com.

1938 Indochine

This Kakaako eatery’s (602 Ala Moana Blvd.) Father’s Day specials are available June 16-18. Start with Kilawin kampachi and a tasty seafood tower. Then, choose from entrées like wagyu Miyazaki A5 rib-eye, Alaskan king crab legs and surf and turf. End with a pineapple upside down cake for dessert.

Call 808-545-7777 or visit 1938indochine.com.

Tanioka’s Seafoods and Catering

This Father’s Day meal pack is designed to feed up to 4-6 people. It includes choice of hamburger steak with grilled onions, mushrooms and brown gravy or bacon-wrapped meatloaf with brown gravy; choice of chicken (fried, mochiko or garlic); fried, white or brown rice; potato mac salad; Chinese chicken salad; choice of two poke or one large spicy ahi on sushi rice and one poke; and apple crumble squares for dessert.

Call 808-671-3779 or visit taniokas.com.

Zippy’s Restaurants

Treat dad to Zippy’s (various locations) Hawaiian plate deluxe (beef stew, kalua pig, laulau, two scoops of rice and corn or mac salad), available June 16-18, and beer can cake (available only June 17-18 at Oahu stores only, while supplies last). The latter features a vanilla chiffon cake with lemon filling that’s rolled and covered in vanilla buttercream and decorated with a beer can image.

Visit zippys.com.

Plumeria Beach House

Plumeria Beach House (5000 Kahala Ave.) is offering a Father’s Day buffet for both brunch (10 a.m.-2 p.m.) and dinner (5:30-8:30 p.m.).

During brunch, diners can enjoy dishes selections like fresh ahi poke, garlic and rosemary rubbed prime rib of beef, breakfast specialties, steamed snow and Dungeness crab, garlic-chile chicken and grilled kalbi short ribs. For dinner, indulge in barbecue brisket with guava barbecue, steamed mahi mahi, baked pasta, signature misoyaki butterfish, s’mores parfaits, signature bread pudding with crème anglaise and more.

Call 808-739-8760 or visit kahalaresort.com/dining/plumeria-beach-house.

Crackin’ Kitchen

Crackin’ Kitchen’s (2330 Kalakaua Ave.) King signature combo is a meal designed for two people. It includes 1 pound of King crab, shrimp, clam, mussels, corn, potato cubes and Spam cubes, along with two choices of signature sauces.

Call 808-404-9221 or visit crackinkitchen.com.