Seafood extravaganza

If you’re in the mood for crab, lobster, clams and everything in between, check out these delicious dishes.

Tantalizing tapas

Spanish restaurant El Cielo Tapas & Wine by Chef Masa (346 Lewers St.) recently opened in Waikiki. The eatery specializes in small plates designed to share, along with exotic Spanish wines.

Feast on dishes like empanadas ($7), bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with blue cheese ($6) and gallega-style octopus ($20). Of course, no Spanish restaurant is complete without paella — choose from loco pollo ($28), mushrooms and local veggies ($30) and the popular garlic shrimp ($33), which comes with Kauai shrimp, clams, squid, green beans, red bell peppers, garlic sauce and saffron aioli.

Call 808-772-4533 or visit elcielo-hawaii.com.

New sushi and hand roll spot

Wasabi Waikiki (1958 Kalakaua Ave.), located in Ohana Hale Waikiki, offers assorted nigiri, sushi and hand rolls, along with fresh wasabi. The biz plans to start an omakase menu with different beers and sakes from various regions of Japan.

Featured menu items include lobster temaki ($10), spicy ahi bombs ($10), shrimp tempura dynamite roll ($20), A5 wagyu nigiri ($18) and more. Validated parking at the Waikiki Monarch Hotel when you dine in.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@wasabiwaikiki).

A delicious happy hour

If you’re looking for a happy hour experience with delicious deals, check out Moku Kitchen (660 Ala Moana Blvd.). Happy hour is from 2 to 5:30 p.m. every day with discounts like $2 off all Moku libations, wines by the glass and draft beers, 50% off all small plates and $12 pizzas. Popular happy hour dishes include “Off the spit” bulgogi pork sliders ($9.50), taro ravioli ($8.50), shrimp deviled eggs ($9.50) and Hamakua wild mushroom pizza ($12).

Ask about the featured pizzas — during my recent visit, a coconut curry shrimp pizza ($22 regular price) was available, comprising shrimp, coconut curry white sauce, pickled red onions, cilantro and mint. Featured pizza specials change seasonally.

Call 808-591-6658 or visit mokukitchen.com.