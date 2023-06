Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

National Lobster Day is coming up tomorrow (June 15) but there are many ways to celebrate beyond traditional lobster rolls. Read more

National Lobster Day is coming up tomorrow (June 15) but there are many ways to celebrate beyond traditional lobster rolls. Get crackin’ with some of these delicious seafood dishes.

Crackin’ Kitchen

Located in International Market Place, Crackin’ Kitchen is known for its Cajun-style cuisine with local flair. While the biz is famous for its seafood combos — complete with snow crab, shrimp, clams, mussels, corn, potato cubes and Spam cubes with signature sauces — Crackin’ Kitchen also offers seafood-centric breakfast dishes like Cajun Kauai shrimp and grits ($25) and curry rice with fried shrimp ($16).

Don’t forget to try the variety of eggs Benedicts with options like crab cake ($25) and lobster ($47).

Crackin’ Kitchen

International Market Place

2330 Kalakaua Ave., Honolulu

808-404-9221

crackinkitchen.com

Instagram: @crackin.Kitchen

The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood

Known for its epic views overlooking Honolulu, The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood offers a diverse menu of fresh seafood (Hokkaido scallops, Alaskan king crab legs, seasonal oysters and more) and USDA certified prime steaks.

Its lobster mac and cheese ($24.95) is one of its most popular side dishes. Other lobster-centric dishes include truffle lobster gratin with lobster gravy ($24.95) and the signature steak and lobster tail ($89.95).

The Signature Prime Steak & Seafood

Ala Moana Hotel By Mantra

410 Atkinson Dr., 36Th Floor, Honolulu

808-94-3636

signatureprimesteak.com

Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood

This modern steakhouse specializes in high-quality steak and seafood, with entrees like prime tomahawk ($139.95), Imperial Cut ($125.95) and seared ahi steak ($45.95) to choose from.

Ya-Ya’s lobster pan roast ($85.95) is a signature dish, complete with whole Maine lobster, crab meat, Manila clams, sea scallops and jumbo shrimp.

Ya-Ya’s Chophouse & Seafood

508 Keawe St., Honolulu

808-725-4187

yayaschophouse.com

Instagram: @yayas_Chophouse