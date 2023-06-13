It takes a bit of effort to assemble these vegetarian dumplings, but in contrast, the soup is a simple matter. After cooking the wontons, just season the water lightly and toss in a few veggies for color.

Plant-based meat patties stand in for what would be ground pork in a typical wonton.

‘Impossible’ Wonton Soup

Ingredients:

• 35-40 dumpling wrappers

• 4 cups water

• Salt and white pepper, to taste

• Mushroom seasoning powder or vegetable bouillon, to taste

• 3-4 slices carrots

• 10 snow peas, trimmed

• Chili oil, optional

• Cilantro sprigs, for garnish

Ingredients for ~ lling:

• 1 medium stalk celery, minced

• 10 ounces cabbage, chopped

• 12 ounces carrots, minced

• 2 (4-ounce) plant-based meat patties, such as Impossible Burger or Beyond Meat

• 1 tablespoon vegetarian stir-fry sauce

• 2 tablespoons sesame oil

Directions:

To make ~ lling: Combine vegetables in a food processor; pulse. Add meat patties and pulse, then add stir-fry sauce and sesame oil; mix well.

To assemble dumplings: Place a tablespoon of ~ lling in center of a dumpling wrapper. Moisten edges with water. Fold in half, seal edges and form into desired shape. Continue to use up ~ lling.

Bring water to boil. Cook wontons 3-5 minutes, until they ˚ oat. Season water with salt, pepper and mushroom seasoning powder. Add sliced carrots and snow peas. Simmer brie˚ y. Serve with a few drops of chili oil, if desired, and garnish with cilantro.

Serves 4.

Note:

For purposes of nutritional analysis, we can assume 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and mushroom powder.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (assumes 1/2 teaspoon each of salt and mushroom powder and not including optional chili oil): 450 calories, 15 g fat, 5 g saturated fat, 10 mg cholesterol, 1200 mg sodium, 61 g carbohydrate, 6 g ~ ber, 8 g sugar, 19 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

