Make this summer a refreshing one with any of Jamba Hawaii’s popular tropical smoothies: watermelon breeze, lava flow or piña colada, back for a limited time. The lava flow and piña colada are exclusive to Hawaii and have the nostalgic taste of an island vacation.

The watermelon breeze comprises watermelon juice, strawberries, pineapple, raspberry sherbet or, for a plant-based option, frozen oat milk. Customers have the option to add mint boba to transform this smoothie into a refreshing “cool breeze.”

Meanwhile, the lava flow mixes an apple-strawberry juice blend, almond milk, pineapple juice, fat-free frozen yogurt, pineapple sherbet, fresh pineap ple, strawberries and strawberry bursting boba.

Lastly, the piña colada blends coconut and pineapples together with almond milk, pineapple juice, pineapple sherbet and fat-free frozen yogurt.

Visit jambahawaii.com for store locations and more information.

Sip, sip, hooray

Summer just got a whole lot more fun with Koloa Rum Co.’s Sparkling Hawaiian Rum Canned Cocktails. Perfect for beach parties and picnics, these beverages come in a variety of four Hawaiian-inspired flavors including guava, pineapple, mango and coconut.

For a sparkling, not-too-sweet fruity option, go for the guava. The pineapple features rum, soft pineapple and an ultra-pleasant bubbly taste. Meanwhile, the mango sparkling cocktail contains a nice balance between sweet and tart, with notes of lemon zest and soft vanilla giving it a creamy finish. And, the coconut showcases candied and toasted coconut aromas with a dash of sweetness from the rum.

Packaged in convenient four-packs, these libations can be found at Safeway, Times Supermarket, 7-Eleven Hawaii, KTA Super Stores, Tamura’s and the Koloa Rum Co. Store on Kauai.

Visit koloarum.com.

Made in hawaii returns

The 29th annual Made in Hawaii Festival returns Aug. 18-20 at the Hawaii Convention Center and will be the largest in history. The state’s most-loved showcase will feature a vast array of made-in-Hawaii products, live entertainment, chef demos and more.

The festival will have hundreds of vendors showcasing thousands of products — including clothing, food, unique gifts, jewelry, arts and crafts and much more — from the state’s most talented local artisans, entrepreneurs and chefs.

This event will be a treat for all the senses. Local celebrity chefs will demonstrate cooking presentations that highlight Hawaii’s diverse cuisine. Meanwhile, Na Hoku Hanohano award-winning musicians will entertain attendees with traditional and contemporary music of the islands.

Guests 21 and older will also enjoy the new Made in Hawaii Festival Beer Garden, which offers refreshing beverages from Hawaii’s local breweries.

All-day access tickets for $8 will be available beginning Aug. 4 at madeinhawaiifestival.com.

Roll with it

Margotto Hawaii will be holding a five-weekend pop-up with temaki sushi chef Angie Lee of Tsukimaki, from June 23 to July 29. Lee will be serving an 11-course omakase dinner, which includes appetizers, five hand rolls, one oshizushi or pressed sushi, a chilled chawanmushi, soup and some dessert for $160. Lee is ready to elevate her hand roll omakase by incorporating Tasmanian winter black truffles into some of the presentations for a market price supplement.

There will also be an optional wine pairing for $125 or sake sold by the glass or bottle. Reservations are limited with two seatings available per evening, at 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m., with each accommodating up to six people.

Reservations are available on OpenTable. Visit margotto-hawaii.com or call 808-592-8500.