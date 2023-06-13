Diamond Head reopens after water outage fix

Maui County is reopening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program that provides rental assistance to eligible low-income households with federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Applications will be accepted online from 8:30 a.m. June 26 until 4:30 p.m. June 28 at waitlistcheck.com/HI004, the county said in a news release. It is free to apply.
Applicants without online access can find free internet service at public libraries with a library card, the county said.
The program provides rental assistance to low-income families, seniors and individuals with disabilities.
Only one application per household is allowed, and only eligible applicants will be placed on the waitlist, it said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.