Diamond Head reopens after water outage fix

Maui County is reopening its waitlist for the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher program that provides rental assistance to eligible low-income households with federal funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Applications will be accepted online from 8:30 a.m. June 26 until 4:30 p.m. June 28 at waitlistcheck.com/HI004, the county said in a news release. It is free to apply.

Applicants without online access can find free internet service at public libraries with a library card, the county said.

The program provides rental assistance to low-income families, seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Only one application per household is allowed, and only eligible applicants will be placed on the waitlist, it said.