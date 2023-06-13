Drowning, robbery spark visitor safety concerns

The death of a California man who drowned at Electric Beach during his honeymoon — and the theft of the couple’s backpack and rental car — has sparked concerns about visitors as the start of tourism season continues to heat up.

Electric Beach, which is at Kahe Point Beach Park, remains a popular spot for beginner snorkelers and swimmers for residents and tourists alike, said Kurt Lager, assistant chief for support services for the city’s Ocean Safety division.

Electric Beach has no permanent lifeguard tower, but Lager said lifeguards regularly patrol the area.

Stephen Phan, 49, and his wife, Brittany Myers Phan, were snorkeling at Electric Beach when he vanished underwater at around 10:27 a.m. June 1. Bystanders helped with resuscitation efforts until paramedics arrived, said Sunny Johnson, paramedic supervisor for the city’s Emergency Medical Services department. As bystanders and first responders tried to save Phan, the couple’s belongings and rental car were stolen.

Phan died later that day, according to officials.

Phan’s funeral is scheduled to take place today in California and a fundraiser for Phan’s memorial fund has raised $27,988 in less than a week. News reports describe him as being from San Jose.

“We are all shocked, in disbelief, and heartbroken at the loss of such a great man as Steven,” according to his GoFundMe page.

The Visitor Aloha Society of Hawaii assisted the family in moral support, transportation for 10 family members who flew in to Hawaii after Phan’s death, discounted accommodations, referrals to mortuaries and bereavement support, said Jessica Lani Rich, president and executive director of VASH.

Rich, who has been involved with VASH for 20 years, called the double loss of Phan and the couple’s belongings an “isolated event.”

“This is the first time we have ever had a death case where there were items that were stolen from the surviving family as well,” Rich said.

Jessamy Town Hornor founded Ocean Safety ‘Ohana after her husband, Mark, and 6-year-old daughter, Mina, drowned at Makapuu tide pools in 2016 and continues to advocate for more signage at city and state beaches.

“When we look at the data, every loss is just one data point, but it is a lifetime of heartbreak for a family and community,” Hornor said.

Ocean Safety is “well aware” that there has been a need for a lifeguard tower at Electric Beach, said John Titchen, chief of Ocean Safety. There are typically 10 to 12 near-drowning accidents every week — and about one serious case every month — where victims receive help from bystanders, Titchen said.

“The circumstance that we’re talking about is heartbreaking to us, as lifeguards, because we can’t make a rescue if we’re not there,” he said.

The Nanakuli Neighborhood Board and City Council member Andria Tupola, whose district includes Electric Beach, worked to add $187,000 to last year’s city’s budget to build a new lifeguard tower, Titchen said. He said he is hopeful that the tower will be up and running at Electric Beach by the end of the year.

“We’re confident that the tower will result in lives saved,” Titchen said. “It’s just heartbreaking to us that we couldn’t have done this sooner.”

Ocean Safety has 41 lifeguard towers primarily at Honolulu’s most popular beach parks, he said.

“Essentially, we’ve evolved where we have responded to where people are going to the beach where we know that we’re needed,” Titchen said.

Electric Beach has gained popularity in the past decade with the dissemination of relatively unknown beach spots on social media and an increase in the number of residents in Leeward Oahu, he said.

“Lifeguards make preventative actions, so we engage with the public ahead of time and can frequently give them warnings and tips and generally engage in conversation that covers things such as hazards in the water, areas to extricate yourself and what you can do to get out of trouble,” Titchen said.

He advised that anyone going into the ocean should evaluate the surroundings first and remain calm if they get into trouble.

Tips to avoid drowning:

>> Understand beach surroundings before engaging in ocean activities to identify the best way to get out of the water in an emergency.

>> Remain calm. Panicking can make an emergency more dangerous.

>> Always swim with a partner.

>> Carefully monitor children in the water.

Source: John Titchen, chief of the city’s Ocean Safety division