Kokua Line: How will we get $350 property tax rebate?

Question: Regarding the $350 property tax rebate, when and how will this rebate be received? Will it be a check or a credit to the real estate tax due in the next installment or something else? How will we be notified? Do we have to fill anything out?

Answer: Oahu residential property tax bills to be distributed July 20 should reflect the $350 tax credit for eligible taxpayers, said Ian Scheuring, a spokesperson for Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, citing information from the Department of Budget and Fiscal Services.

Oahu owner-occupants with an active home exemption on their 2023 Notice of Assessment qualify for the one-time property tax credit, regardless of property value. The credit will be automatically deducted from an eligible taxpayer’s property tax bill, Scheuring said. So, no, you don’t have to fill out a form to get this credit.

The 2023 Real Property Notice of Assessment is for the fiscal year that runs from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.

Q: Can I renew my state ID at a satellite city hall, or must I go to the DMV?

A: Four of Oahu’s nine satellite city halls — the Downtown, Hawaii Kai, Pearlridge and Windward City locations — handle state ID and Hawaii driver’s license renewals, but only for U.S. citizens and for immigrants with permanent legal status, who also are known as green card holders, according to the website for Honolulu’s Department of Customer Services.

“Non-U.S. citizens including COFA/FAS citizens must report to a full-service driver licensing center for these services,” it says.

The Compact of Free Association is a pact between the United States and the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau, collectively known as the Freely Associated States of the Pacific.

Oahu’s full-service driver licensing centers, popularly known as DMVs, include the Kapalama, Kapolei, Koolau, Wahiawa and Waianae locations.

Q: Is the IRS behind on amended returns? I’m still waiting.

A: Yes. The Internal Revenue Service says that as of June 3, it had 1.49 million unprocessed Forms 1040-X, Amended Individual Tax Returns. “We are processing these returns in the order received and the current timeframe can be more than 20 weeks. Please don’t file the same return more than once. Taxpayers should continue to check ‘Where’s My Amended Return?’ for the most up to date processing status available,” the agency says on its website.

You can use the online tool at irs.gov/filing/wheres-my-amended-return to check the status of your Form 1040-X for this year and up to three prior years.

Auwe

On Thursday, a young couple in a white SUV were picking plumeria flowers from our yard in Manoa. We don’t mind you picking flowers, just ask permission first. We may have needed those flowers for our own use. — Manoa resident

E Kala Mai

My apologies to a trio of young adults raising funds for a drug-treatment facility that they said helped them. I treated them with suspicion when they knocked on my door. I would have not given money regardless (I don’t contribute on a door knock), but I could have listened. I wish them well in their sobriety. — A reader

Mahalo

Many thanks to all who helped and called an ambulance when my husband fell this past Friday afternoon on Iolani Avenue. Mahalo to the gentleman who gave up his “Locations Foundation” towel to comfort him. Thanks too to the ambulance first responders and to Straub’s caring and thorough emergency department personnel, as well as the fourth-floor staff when he was kept overnight. — Grateful spouse

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.