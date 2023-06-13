On the Move: Kimo Carvalho and Nikki Gaitan

HomeAid Hawaii’s board of directors has named Kimo Carvalho as executive director. He has nearly 20 years of experience in Hawaii’s health and human services sector. His career has included development of multiple housing projects for homeless — from renovations to new construction. Carvalho will be succeeding former Executive Director Nani Medeiros. Carvalho was formerly Aloha United Way vice president of community impact and also served as an executive director at Liliuokalani Trust.

The Queen’s Health System has named Nikki Gaitan, CFRE, vice president of philanthropy. Gaitan will serve as a member of the system’s executive team. Gaitan is an award-winning philanthropic leader who has spent the past 25 years at Loma Linda University Health in Loma Linda, Calif. She has more than 20 years of fundraising and administrative experience, most recently serving as LLUH’s executive director for philanthropy and patient engagement services.

