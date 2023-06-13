Scoreboard – June 13, 2023

Calendar
Today
No local sporting events scheduled
Wednesday
No local sporting events scheduled
Surfing
Local Motion
Surf Into Summer At Home
In The Hawaiian Islands
Women’s Final Results
Heat Score Pts
1. Sophia Culhane (HAW) 12.93 1,000
2. Keani Canullo (HAW) 10.23 800
3. Natalia Wunderlich (HAW) 8.63 650
4. Haley Otto (HAW) 7.17 600
Men’s Final Results
Heat Score Pts
1. Kai Sallas (HAW) 14.67 1,000
2. Kani Stewart (HAW) 14.40 800
3. John Van Hohenstein (HAW) 11.90 650
4. Michael Hohenstein (HAW) 11.90 600
