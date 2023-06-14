Hawaii Gas strike ends after workers approve new contract

Hawaii Gas union workers have voted to approve a three-year contract, ending a two-week strike across the state.

The utility in a news release this evening announced the new contract, which includes a 15% increase in wages over three years and a flat rate for medical insurance that represents about 10% of the employee medical insurance premium cost. About 90% is covered by the company.

Regarding wages, Hawaii Gas initially offered a 10% increase, while union workers, represented by Hawaii Teamsters and Allied Workers, Local 996, proposed a 30% increase.

“We are very glad to have come to an agreement with the Teamsters,” said Alicia Moy, president and CEO of Hawaii Gas in a statement. “This situation has been tough for everyone, and we know we will need to find ways to heal and come back together as one ʻohana. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to work and servicing our customers. We appreciate our customers’ patience as we dealt with the issues that arose during the strike and are committed to getting operations back to normal as soon as possible.”

The 217 unionized workers with Hawaii Gas began a statewide strike on June 1 following weeks of unsuccessful contract negotiations.

Since then, union workers have protested at various Hawaii Gas locations, reportedly blocking employees and delivery trucks from entering or leaving the sites. Nonunion Hawaii Gas employees, meanwhile, were accused of taunting union workers.

The strike had also led to service issues to customers, in particular restaurants on Hawaii island. Some businesses ran out of propane for their cooking equipment in the middle of the day and had to temporarily shut down.

Residential customers were also affected, with reports of home gas tanks not being filled up and propane shortages at hardware stores like City Mill.

“We are confident this agreement is in the best interest of our employees, customers and the entire community. We appreciate the incredible amount of hard work that our dedicated team put in over the past few weeks to ensure we could keep operating, as well as the support and patience of our customers and the community,” Moy said in a statement.

Hawaii Gas has about 70,000 customers and is the state’s only franchised gas utility, and has direct pipes to its largest users.

During the strike the utility began giving its commercial customers waivers to allow other gas companies to fill up their gas tanks. Contracts between gas companies and their customers usually prohibit this, although increased publicity and pressure during the strike may have prompted Hawaii Gas to allow it.