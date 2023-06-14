Letter: Biden’s loan forgiveness will divide Americans

Unifier? What a joke! President Joe Biden is digging in his heels on the one issue that, if allowed, will guarantee deep division between race and classes and will ensure a war of words if not worse.

The forgiving of billions of dollars in student debt is patently unconstitutional, not to mention unfair. This promise of his to buy votes will be borne on the backs of hard-working middle-class families who scratched and saved every penny to put their children through college so they could have a better future. What Biden is inciting is no different than what Trump was guilty of on Jan. 6, 2021.

James Roller

Mililani

