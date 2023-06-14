comscore Letter: Biden’s loan forgiveness will divide Americans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Biden’s loan forgiveness will divide Americans

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

Unifier? What a joke! President Joe Biden is digging in his heels on the one issue that, if allowed, will guarantee deep division between race and classes and will ensure a war of words if not worse.

The forgiving of billions of dollars in student debt is patently unconstitutional, not to mention unfair. This promise of his to buy votes will be borne on the backs of hard-working middle-class families who scratched and saved every penny to put their children through college so they could have a better future. What Biden is inciting is no different than what Trump was guilty of on Jan. 6, 2021.

James Roller

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter

Click here to view more Letters to the Editor. Or submit a letter below.

Use the online form below

(*) Indicates required field

Dear Editor,

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Letter: State should reinstate hurricane relief fund

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up