comscore Letter: Column takes cheap shots at City Council | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Column takes cheap shots at City Council

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

I read Richard Borreca’s column with dismay (“Amid controversy over 64% raises for Council, perhaps it’s time for results-driven ‘uku pau’,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, June 11).

It is easy to take cheap shots at the City Council because the percentage increase in pay (64.4%) was so large, but the real scandal is that the salaries of City Council members have been so low for so long. Crooks and criminals love it when elected officials are underpaid.

Moreover, it is unreasonable, even frivolous, to suggest that the uku pau system would work for City Council.

Neil Frazer

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter

Click here to view more Letters to the Editor. Or submit a letter below.

Use the online form below

(*) Indicates required field

Dear Editor,

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Letter: State should reinstate hurricane relief fund

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up