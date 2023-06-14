Letter: Column takes cheap shots at City Council

I read Richard Borreca’s column with dismay (“Amid controversy over 64% raises for Council, perhaps it’s time for results-driven ‘uku pau’,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, June 11).

It is easy to take cheap shots at the City Council because the percentage increase in pay (64.4%) was so large, but the real scandal is that the salaries of City Council members have been so low for so long. Crooks and criminals love it when elected officials are underpaid.

Moreover, it is unreasonable, even frivolous, to suggest that the uku pau system would work for City Council.

Neil Frazer

Kailua

