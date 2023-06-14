comscore Letter: Donald Trump Night could be a tradition | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Donald Trump Night could be a tradition

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

At my age, I’m not bothered that often by brilliant ideas. But this one’s outstanding. I’m proposing a national holiday, Donald Trump Night.

No, no, I realize The Donald isn’t universally admired like some of our holiday heroes, such as Washington and Lincoln (President’s Day) or Jesus (Christmas and Easter). But many of our most beloved traditions cross the Pond from England, and its shining example for Donald Trump Night would be Guy Fawkes Night, celebrated on Nov. 5.

Just as Fawkes is remembered for his Gunpowder Plot, which almost succeeded in blowing up the House of Lords while the king and many other nobles were inside, Trump’s remembrance might best be on Jan 6.

Fawkes was sentenced to be hanged, drawn and quartered on Jan. 31, 1606. Trump’s future is still uncertain, but that shouldn’t delay the institution of Donald Trump Night.

David Polhemus

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter

Click here to view more Letters to the Editor. Or submit a letter below.

Use the online form below

(*) Indicates required field

Dear Editor,

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Letter: State should reinstate hurricane relief fund

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up