Letter: Donald Trump Night could be a tradition

At my age, I’m not bothered that often by brilliant ideas. But this one’s outstanding. I’m proposing a national holiday, Donald Trump Night.

No, no, I realize The Donald isn’t universally admired like some of our holiday heroes, such as Washington and Lincoln (President’s Day) or Jesus (Christmas and Easter). But many of our most beloved traditions cross the Pond from England, and its shining example for Donald Trump Night would be Guy Fawkes Night, celebrated on Nov. 5.

Just as Fawkes is remembered for his Gunpowder Plot, which almost succeeded in blowing up the House of Lords while the king and many other nobles were inside, Trump’s remembrance might best be on Jan 6.

Fawkes was sentenced to be hanged, drawn and quartered on Jan. 31, 1606. Trump’s future is still uncertain, but that shouldn’t delay the institution of Donald Trump Night.

David Polhemus

Kaneohe

