Letter: Most dangerous man to America is Trump

No, it’s not Vladimir Putin or Xi Jinping or even Kim Jong Un. Unfortunately, as was widely predicted even before he ascended to the U.S. presidency, it is one of our own.

It is Donald Trump, a nihilist who has consistently proven to be the biggest existential threat to America and our democracy. If Trump were a young man, today, looking for a job at your company or seeking recruitment into one of our military or police forces, and you were aware of his immorality toward other humans and his consistent disregard for the rule of law, would he be deemed eligible for even an entry-level position? I think not.

This is a man devoid of anything moral or to the norms of a well-intentioned society. He has proven to the world he believes he is above the law. It is high time to show him that he is not.

Trevor Tyler

Salt Lake

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter