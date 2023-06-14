Letter: Teamsters’ raise may be a fraction of Council’s

The best idea I saw about the City Council’s exorbitant pay raises was to make any raise effective next term and to have a vote on the amount now.

I have to wonder how the Teamsters striking Hawaii Gas feel about the 64% increase in wages for the City Council, when their wage-increase request of 22% doesn’t look like it has a chance (“Talks resume in Hawaii Gas strike, but no deal reached,” Star-Advertiser, June 11). The Teamsters strike is having deeply felt consequences, particularly on other islands. If the City Council went on strike, would we even notice?

The only way for me to express my dissatisfaction is to use my vote next election. Short-term gain can lead to long-term consequences.

Judith Pettibone

Makiki

