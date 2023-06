Letter: Union workers deserve substantial raises, too

We union workers who work equally should get a substantial percentage pay increase, but in past years raises were 2% to 8% — small compared to the 64% that the City Council will receive. How much more do we have to do to show our loyalty to our jobs and receive a raise of 10% and above?

Randall Alcesto

Aiea

