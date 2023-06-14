Felon with long record arrested for second time in 8 days

A convicted felon with a long history of arrests who has not been charged in connection with allegedly bringing a ghost gun and drugs to Honolulu Circuit Court in April was arrested early Tuesday on suspicion of burglarizing a business on Ala Moana Boulevard.

It was the second time in eight days that Jordan K.H. Mineshima Jr. has been arrested.

Mineshima, 33, was released pending investigation after he was arrested April 11 on suspicion of weapon and ammunition violations and third-degree promoting a dangerous drug.

On June 5, Mineshima was arrested at 9 p.m. at 650 Iwilei Road on suspicion of car theft and criminal contempt of court. He was again released pending investigation.

At 4:20 a.m. Tuesday, he was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary after he allegedly broke into the Spectrum store at 1450 Ala Moana Blvd. He remained in police custody Tuesday, and prosecutors have 48 hours from the time of his arrest to charge him or release him pending investigation.

The state Department of the Attorney General has not made a decision about whether to charge Mineshima in the April 11 weapon violations case, in which he is accused of bringing a ghost gun and drugs to Circuit Court in Honolulu.

Hawaii Attorney General Anne E. Lopez did not respond to Hono­lulu Star-­Advertiser questions Tuesday about why Mineshima has not been charged in the April 11 incident and why he was released pending investigation.

Mineshima’s 39 prior arrests and citations include felony arrests for robbery, car theft, criminal property damage, drugs and domestic violence. He has been convicted on felony robbery, car theft, and drug charges.

Before the April incident, he was most recently arrested Feb. 10 on suspicion of driving without a license and not having proof of car insurance. The charge of driving without a license was dismissed for insufficient evidence, according to state court records.

In 2022 he pleaded no contest to fourth-degree criminal property damage in connection with a Sept. 18 incident at 1040 Bishop St. Mineshima threw a 633-­milliliter bottle of Orion Beer at the window of the UPS Store, shattering it. He received three months of probation.

He was arrested at about 9 a.m. April 11 by sheriff’s deputies after he allegedly walked into the Kaahumanu Hale courthouse on Punchbowl Street and told the Allied Universal Security officer that he had a gun in his bag. The guard told sheriff’s deputies, and Mineshima gave them permission to search his bag.

Deputies allegedly found a firearm without a serial number, or “ghost gun,” and ammunition. Mineshima does not have any firearm permits, and the gun was not registered. Deputies also allegedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia on Mineshima at the time of his arrest.