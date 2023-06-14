Kokua Line: What will freeway patrol do for free?

Question: Regarding the Freeway Service Patrol (808ne.ws/441XDkR), are you sure that’s supposed to be free? I had to pay for a tow truck home.

Answer: Yes, Oahu’s Freeway Service Patrol provides free emergency roadside assistance, but the service is limited, intended to get the stranded motorist quickly back on the road, or, if that’s not possible, safely off the highway — but not all the way home. The goal is to prevent broken-down vehicles from tying up freeway traffic for long periods, especially during rush hour.

In cases like yours, “if FSP is not able to quickly repair a vehicle, the FSP Operator may tow your vehicle, free of charge, to an authorized off-freeway location. The FSP is not permitted to tow a vehicle to the motorist’s home or to a repair or maintenance shop. The sole purpose is to help motorists with stalled vehicles on the freeway,” according to the FSP website.

Once towed to a safe location off the busy highway, the motorist can call a towing company; a roadside service of which they are a member, such as AAA; or their insurance company or other assistance.

Besides limited free towing, FSP staff also will change flat tires; jump-start a dead battery; refill the radiator; provide a gallon of gasoline (no diesel); and make minor temporary repairs, the website says.

These patrols cover about 33 miles of freeways from Kunia Road to Ka Uka Boulevard, to the east end of the H-1 freeway. Motorists who need help can call 808-841-HELP (4357) from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, except holidays.

The state Department of Transportation says FSP handles an average of 9,000 incidents every year.

Q: Before the pandemic, we had been pretty frequent visitors to Hawaii, and when we came to Oahu we always took TheBus. Now we’re back after several years and “the beach bus” we used to catch in Waikiki to the east side of the island no longer seems to be running. It was so convenient! Will they bring it back now that many tourists have returned?

A: Route 22, also known as TheBeachBus, has been permanently discontinued, according to TheBus website. Heading east, it went from Waikiki Beach to Diamond Head, Kahala Mall, Aina Haina, Hawaii Kai, Hanauma Bay, Sandy Beach and Sea Life Park.

Dementia care

People caring for a loved one with dementia can learn coping strategies at a free in-person workshop sponsored by AARP Hawaii. The “Positive Approach to Dementia Care” workshop will help caregivers better understand the condition and how to deal with a loved one’s challenging behavior, a news release said.

The two-part workshop is scheduled for July 1 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Windward Community College’s Akoakoa Room. “The first session will teach caregivers to recognize and intervene effectively when behavioral challenges occur and to develop skills to better approach and connect with dementia patients. The second session will look at physical and emotional needs that can cause challenging behaviors and teach techniques to connect and comfort loved ones with dementia,” the news release said.

Registration is required; lunch will be provided to those who register and select a lunch by June 27. To sign up, call 877-926-8300 or register online at local.aarp.org/honolulu-hi.

Auwe

A while ago I heard about improvements the city was going to do to somehow streamline the permitting process. We submitted our application to build a bedroom/bathroom suite addition to our home for my elderly mom to use, only to learn that we might not hear anything for a year! Auwe! — A reader

Mahalo

Mahalo to the good Samaritan who stopped our dog from running into busy traffic in Wahiawa last week.

Our dog usually sticks close to home so it was a big shock that he wandered so far away. He could have been hit by a car. — Grateful family

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.