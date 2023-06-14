On the Move: Patrick Blasdell, Jaime Lee and Bradley Smith

James Campbell Co. LLC, a diversified real estate company based in Hawaii, has announced three appointments to its board of directors:

>> Patrick Blasdell is a partner and managing director at Bow River Capital, a diversified investment management company in Denver. Prior to joining Bow River Capital, Blasdell was a managing partner at Stream Realty Partners. He began his career in real estate as an associate at Everwest Real Estate Investors.

>> Jaime Lee is the CEO of the Jamison Group, a privately held, family-operated commercial real estate development and management company with a net asset value of more than $3 billion. Lee currently serves as a trustee of the University of Southern California, a commissioner on the California HOPE for Children board, and as a board member of the Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Games 2028 committee.

>> Bradley Smith currently serves as the lead independent board member at TPG Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and has been on the board since the company’s IPO in 2017. He also serves as chair of the governance and nominating committee and is a member of the audit and compensation committees. Prior to TPG Real Estate Finance Trust, he served as head of real estate, gaming and lodging equity capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

