Warriors secure commitments for this season and next

One now, one later.

In reinforcing the offensive line, the University of Hawaii football team finalized a commitment from a junior college transfer for this coming season and secured a 2024 pledge from Punahou School’s Tuinei Muti.

Two weeks ago, James Milovale of Hartnell College (Salinas, Calif.) indicated he would be accepting a football scholarship from the Rainbow Warriors. He made the official announcement on Tuesday.

Milovale, who is 6 feet 6 and 310 pounds, was named to California’s All-State Region II first team. Milovale’s older brother, Mike Milovale, started 21 games during his two-year career as a UH offensive lineman. The younger Milovale said he expects to join the Warriors next month. He will have three years to play two seasons. Milovale is expected to compete at offensive tackle. UH’s starting tackles last year — Ilm Manning and Austin Hopp — completed their NCAA eligibility at the end of the 2022 season.

Muti, who is 6 feet 2 and 290 pounds, is projected to compete as an interior lineman.

Muti was named to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s 2022 All-State third team.

Muti is the third highly regarded prospect to join the Warriors’ 2024 recruiting class, following quarterback Micah Alejado of Bishop Gorman High in Las Vegas and linebacker Nazaiah Caravallo of Kamehameha.

“(Muti is) a great pickup for us,” said Alejado, who attended Saint Louis School before moving to Las Vegas ahead of his freshman year. “The class is getting bigger. It’s going to keep coming. I feel the more commits, the more big-time players will stay home. It’s a big thing to stay home and play for the home team.”

Alejado has become an ambassador for the Warriors, communicating with prospects.

“I send a text every two days to see how they’re feeling,” Alejado said, “pushing the idea of staying home and putting on for the state. I try to push that a lot. I hope more come.”

--

