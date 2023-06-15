Letter: City should work with volunteers at dog park

Regarding the comments of Nate Serota, spokesperson for the city Department of Parks and Recreation, about vandalism at the Waikele dog park (“When will CORP dog park reopen?,” Star-Advertiser, Kokua Line, June 11): The park needs to be closed so the irrigation system can be inspected — well, that would take 20 minutes. New grass growth would not take months. If the park was maintained like it should be, we would not be having this problem.

I know of at least two volunteers who used their own time and equipment to dig weeds on a daily basis. They did what they could to help maintain the park. They were not compensated. They volunteered so they and all the dogs and owners could enjoy the dog park.

Serota apparently doesn’t know the definition of vandalism: “the willful or malicious destruction or defacement of public or private property.” Only weeds were killed. Vinegar won’t harm dogs.

Serota said that some of the efforts by these volunteers need some direction. It seems to me that it’s Serota and his department who need direction. It takes a village to keep a dog park maintained.

Morris DeRego

Waipahu

