Letter: Donate Aloha Stadium seats to UH football field

Regarding complaints about bleacher seating: When the state disassembles Aloha Stadium, it should donate the existing seating to the University of Hawaii’s stadium and then everyone will be happy. Then the state doesn’t need to waste $400 million on a new stadium. There are more than enough to outfit UH’s stadium with 15,000 seats.

I have two seats from the original Busch Stadium at my house. They were salvaged from the stadium when the new one was built and they still work like new.

Whiting Hyland

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter