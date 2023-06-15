Off The News: A boost for Hawaii’s reefs, from Arizona

Out of sight though coral reefs may be, they are not out of mind for marine biologists. A team from the Arizona State University Center for Biological Diversity and Conservation Science has been studying the decline of Hawaii’s reefs, especially a 120-mile stretch off the west shore of Hawaii island.

Now that study has culminated in ‘Ako‘ako‘a, a $25 million preservation and restoration initiative, including construction of a Kailua-Kona center. That’s a welcome gift, and from a land-locked state.