Off The News: Higher food prices hurting neediest

It’s been a mixed bag lately for Hawaii consumers. Inflation overall seems to have stabilized, with gasoline prices dropping about 10% from a year ago, and energy costs down as well. That’s the good news, in this high-cost-of-living state.
But food prices are 5.1% higher than a year ago, and that’s not so good; eating out, especially, has come at a 10% higher cost, while eating at home still rose 1.9%.
With COVID-era government subsidies and boosted benefits now ended, the need for food aid for struggling families remains as strong as ever.
Those who need help, or can help, should visit hawaiifoodbank.org.
