HTA awards $3.78M for its events, enrichment programs

The Hawaii Tourism Authority awarded $3.78 million in funding for its Signature Events and Community Enrichment programs, supporting 76 community projects, festivals and events across the state.

John De Fries, HTA president and CEO, said Wednesday in a statement that the selected festivals and events “are integral to Hawaii’s multi-­cultural community and contribute to a stronger, diversified economy. By providing funding assistance to these programs on each island, we are vigorously supporting our kamaaina — cultural practitioners, musicians, artists, athletes, production staff, nonprofit groups, and volunteers — who are sharing meaningful experiences with residents and visitors alike.”

HTA has invested more than $11 million since 2017 to support more than 411 community projects and events.

The Hawaii Visitors and Convention Bureau and its island chapters will administer the 2023 Signature Events and Community Enrichment programs for HTA.

Five program project managers, funded by HTA, have been appointed, including Christy Calabrese, who will handle statewide awards; Michelle Pope on Hawaii island; Sumithra Balraj on Maui; Taryn Pascua on Oahu; and Lani Kaui on Kauai.

Awards ranged from $5,000 to $500,000. The largest $500,000 award went to the 2023 VinFast Ironman World Championship. Other top awardees were the Hawaii Food &Wine Festival at $350,000; ESPN Events Hawaii Bowl and Diamond Head Classic at $300,000; Maui Jim Invitational at $200,000; and the 43rd annual Hawaii International Film Festival at $150,000.

Awards of $100,000 went to the 72nd annual Molokai Hoe, Aloha Festivals 2023, Queen Lili‘uokalani Keiki Hula Competition and Ho‘ike, and the 46th annual Prince Lot Hula Festival, Ola ka Hula I ka Po‘e Hula.