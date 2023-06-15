On the Move: Charles Littnan, Tina Woo and Jonnefer Neal

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration has announced the appointment of Charles Littnan as the new science and research director for NOAA’s Pacific Islands Fisheries Science Center. He succeeds Mike Seki, who retired from the agency in December. Littnan will assume his new role Sunday. He is a marine biologist with 20 years of experience in marine mammal and sea turtle science and research. He also has experience in staff supervision and development, program planning and implementation, and budget development and execution. Littnan holds a doctorate in environmental science from Macquarie University in Sydney, and a bachelor’s degree in marine ecology from Texas A&M University.

Zephyr Insurance Co. Inc. has added the following people to its team:

>> Tina Woo has been appointed as claims administrator. Woo has spent more than 20 years at Crawford & Co., where she started as an administrative assistant and advanced to branch administrative assistant/administrative coordinator where she was responsible for supervising clerical staff.

>> Jonnefer Neal has been hired as an underwriting assistant. Neal has more than a decade of experience working in the service industry. Most recently she was a desk underwriter at Hawaiian Insurance and Guaranty Co. Ltd.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.