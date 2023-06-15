Pearl Harbor sites free this weekend for Army soldiers, families

In honor of the U.S. Army’s 248th birthday, guests affiliated with the branch will get free admission this weekend for Pearl Harbor Historic Sites. There also will be a special 4 p.m. USS Arizona Memorial boat program on the “free pass days.”

While Pearl Harbor National Memorial is free to all visitors, certain historic sites and services at Pearl Harbor are maintained and supported by nonprofits that charge fees to support their operations.

On Saturday and Sunday , active-duty Army soldiers, retirees, dependents and veterans will be able to visit the Battleship Missouri Memorial and Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum on Ford Island, and the Pacific Fleet Submarine Museum at Pearl Harbor National Memorial free of charge. They also will get free access to the self-guided audio tours and the Pearl Harbor Virtual Reality Experience from Pacific Historic Parks for free.

Pacific Historic Parks operates the museum store on the grounds of the Pearl Harbor National Memorial and provides the only official tours of the national memorial with three new multimedia self-guided tours narrated by actress Jamie Lee Curtis that normally cost $7.99. The new Virtual Reality Theater tours normally start at $5.99 and allow visitors to witness the attack on Pearl Harbor and explore the USS Arizona before and after the Dec. 7, 1941, attack.

The program is time and capacity dependent and will be capped at 145 visitors total, first come, first served. A valid military ID must be presented at the ticket and information booth at the Pearl Harbor Visitors Center or on-site at each of the historic sites. For additional questions, email PEARL_Info@nps.gov.